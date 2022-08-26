Pedestrian killed by car crash near Ocean Isle Beach, driver charged with DWI

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina State Highway Patrol has confirmed that a man on a segway was killed by a car crash near Ocean Isle Beach at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 25.

A Jeep SUV was driving south on N.C. 179 while a segway was driving north in the southbound lane. The Jeep collided with the segway, killing Ocean Isle Beach resident David Vandenberg.

The driver of the Jeep, Rogelio Petatan, was arrested by Highway Patrol and charged with a DWI.

