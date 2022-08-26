New Hanover County COVID community level returns to low, Novavax vaccines available people 12 and older

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s CDC COVID-19 Community Level has returned to low as of the latest report on Friday, August 26. Also, the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is now available to anybody 12+ years old.

“COVID-19 can be transmitted through the air and the more people you have in an indoor space, the more virus particles can be transmitted. So as students are sitting in classrooms, it’s important to keep in mind the things that can keep them safe like vaccinations and improving ventilation where possible,” said NHC Pandemic Operations manager Jon Campbell in a release.

The Novavax vaccine currently has two doses with no booster authorization so far. Vaccines are available at the NHC Pandemic Operations Center on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the day and on Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m.

