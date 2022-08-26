Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Moderna suing Pfizer over vaccine technology

Moderna said it’s suing Pfizer and BioNTech over alleged patent infringements, the company...
Moderna said it’s suing Pfizer and BioNTech over alleged patent infringements, the company announced Friday.(Calah Thompson / USMC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Moderna said it’s suing Pfizer and BioNTech over alleged patent infringements, the company announced Friday.

The biotechnology company said Pfizer and BioNTech wrongly used Moderna’s mRNA technology in the development of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna said it believes Pfizer and BioNTech copied two key features of Moderna’s patented technologies which are necessary for the success of mRNA vaccines.

“We are filing these lawsuits to protect the innovative mRNA technology platform that we pioneered, invested billions of dollars in creating, and patented during the decade preceding the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel in a news release.”This foundational platform, which we began building in 2010, along with our patented work on coronaviruses in 2015 and 2016, enabled us to produce a safe and highly effective COVID-19 vaccine in record time after the pandemic struck.”

Moderna said it was not enforcing its claim on its intellectual property rights in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to quickly get out a vaccine. The company said it changed its stance on March of this year, with its request for “a commercially reasonable license should they request one. ... Pfizer and BioNTech have failed to do so.

Moderna said it believes it should be fairly compensated for Pfizer’s “unlawful” use of their technology, but it is not seeking the vaccine’s removal from the market, nor is it seeking damages related to Pfizer’s sales to low- or middle-income countries. The company is also not seeking damages for Pfizer’s sales where the U.S. government would be responsible for any damages.

Pfizer has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

The Biden administration plans to stop buying COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and tests. (CNN, US Chamber Foundation, FedEx, Pfizer, Twitter, POOL)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State health inspectors found woman waited more than 5 hours to be seen in Emergency Room lobby...
Medicare regulators confirm woman coded in ER waiting room after waiting 5+ hours for care
Heavy Police Presence at Surf City
UPDATE: Surf City police identify suspect in homicide investigation
Candice Amber Diaz died on August 25, one day after she was declared missing by the Brunswick...
Woman found dead after going missing in Calabash
The latest estimates from Duke Energy place the number of people without power at around 17,000.
Power fully restored to customers in Wilmington
Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472...
New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina

Latest News

Consumer prices rose 6.3% in July from a year earlier.
Inflation eases as consumer prices rise 6.3% in July
A pregnant woman was shot in the head while in the back of her car near an east Raleigh...
Police: Pregnant woman shot in car by convicted felon; suspect caught in Garner
An 18-year-old was struck at the University of West Florida in Pensacola on Monday.
Student struck by lightning on first day of college
A picture of Sgt. Nicole Gee rests upon a pair of combat boots at a memorial outside of Camp...
Candlelight vigil to honor U.S. service members killed in Kabul one year ago