Live! NC Color: A Variety Show to be held Aug. 28

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The third installment of Live! NC Color: A Variety Show will be held Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Dead Crow Comedy Room in Wilmington.

The variety show, which is presented by LouisTee Media and MT Bottles Comedy, will feature comedians Bo Ma, Isatu Kamara, Ebony Angelique and Kimberly Daniece and singer Mandee Starchild. Actor Lili Nicole will be the emcee and host of the event.

Doors open at noon and the show starts at 3 p.m.

Starting at noon, local vendors will have artisanal crafts and food for purchase. The Smash-N-Dash OTG food truck also will be on hand. Admission to the vendor market is free.

Admission to the show is $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the show. Advance tickets can be purchased by clicking here, or at the Dead Crow box office on the day of the show.

