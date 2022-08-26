Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Helping Is Togetherness to host sports giveaway for local youth

Helping Is Togetherness will be hosting a sports giveaway on Aug. 26 for local youth ages 10 to...
Helping Is Togetherness will be hosting a sports giveaway on Aug. 26 for local youth ages 10 to 16.(Helping Is Togetherness)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Helping Is Togetherness will be hosting a sports giveaway on Aug. 26 for local youth ages 10 to 16. The Wilmington-based nonprofit stated that the event will occur between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and will take place at Halyburton Park at 4099 S. 17th St.

Per their release, Helping Is Togetherness stated that the goal is to get kids outside, active and knowledgeable about proper nutrition. The event encourages youth to disconnect from the internet and connect with nature, themselves and peers.

According to Helping Is Togetherness, the event will include:

  • A yoga session at 11 a.m.
  • A nature walk
  • Free smoothies
  • Free shirts
  • Free sports balls
  • Free food

Adapt Kitchen & Juice Bar, Yoga Salt Wilmington and Tokyo Express have sponsored this event.

For more information, please visit the Helping Is Togetherness Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State health inspectors found woman waited more than 5 hours to be seen in Emergency Room lobby...
Medicare regulators confirm woman coded in ER waiting room after waiting 5+ hours for care
Heavy Police Presence at Surf City
UPDATE: Surf City police identify suspect in homicide investigation
Candice Amber Diaz died on August 25, one day after she was declared missing by the Brunswick...
Woman found dead after going missing in Calabash
The latest estimates from Duke Energy place the number of people without power at around 17,000.
Power fully restored to customers in Wilmington
Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472...
New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina

Latest News

There are currently four cases of monkeypox reported in Southeastern North Carolina.
“If you have skin--if you have lungs, you can get monkeypox”: Medical experts dispel myths, provide facts on the virus
There are currently four cases of monkeypox reported in Southeastern North Carolina.
“If you have skin--if you have lungs, you can get monkeypox”: Medical experts dispel myths, provide facts on the virus
The New Hanover Community Endowment announced that they will host a public information session...
New Hanover Community Endowment public information session rescheduled to Tuesday, August 30
Kipos hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Wilmington location on Aug. 25. The...
Kipos hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new Wilmington location