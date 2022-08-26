Helping Is Togetherness to host sports giveaway for local youth

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Helping Is Togetherness will be hosting a sports giveaway on Aug. 26 for local youth ages 10 to 16. The Wilmington-based nonprofit stated that the event will occur between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and will take place at Halyburton Park at 4099 S. 17th St.

Per their release, Helping Is Togetherness stated that the goal is to get kids outside, active and knowledgeable about proper nutrition. The event encourages youth to disconnect from the internet and connect with nature, themselves and peers.

According to Helping Is Togetherness, the event will include:

A yoga session at 11 a.m.

A nature walk

Free smoothies

Free shirts

Free sports balls

Free food

Adapt Kitchen & Juice Bar, Yoga Salt Wilmington and Tokyo Express have sponsored this event.

For more information, please visit the Helping Is Togetherness Facebook page.

