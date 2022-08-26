Governor Cooper issues proclamation for Women’s Equality Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper issued a proclamation declaring Friday, August 26, Women’s Equality Day in North Carolina.

“Today, we celebrate the women in our communities who are breaking barriers and the women who inspired them,” Cooper said in a release. “Smart, strong women leaders will continue to lead the way as we work to ensure that everyone has access to equal opportunities, pay and respect for their contributions.”

The day celebrates the amendment passed to give women the right to vote, but also aims to recognize the disparities that still exist and advocate for change.

“While a great deal of progress has been made there is still work to be done to overcome the many disparities impacting women and our diverse communities,” said NC Department of Administration Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell.

The NC Office of State Human Resources is holding “A Conversation with Gloria Steinem: The State of Women” on YouTube to recognize the occasion on Tuesday, August 30 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.