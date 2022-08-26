Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: rain chances tick up for last weekend of August

Your First alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, Aug. 25, 2022...
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We’ve made it to Friday! Your First Alert Forecast maintains seasonable 80s to locally around 90 for daily high temperatures through the final week of August. Nighttime readings will settle into the 70s; a few lucky inland backyards may briefly ping the upper 60s for a time or two.

Odds for pop-up showers and storms will stay consistent in the days ahead but, as the weekend approaches, noting some specifics may be a worthy exercise. Those chances: 50% Friday, 20% Friday evening, and 30% over the weekend through the 31st.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center continues to note low development odds on two disturbances through five days. One disturbance will chug into the Caribbean Sea shortly and another is yet very far east, near Africa. So, for yet another day, the Carolinas face no definable threats.

Catch more specifics in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Will Atlantic Hurricane Season stay tame? Remember, wect.com/hurricane has you covered in any case.

