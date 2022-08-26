EPA proposes plan that will hold polluters of PFAS responsible

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Chemicals known as PFAS, or per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances that include Gen-X, the chemical found in the Cape Fear River could soon be labeled as hazardous under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), also known as “Superfund.”

However, the designation from the federal government would not apply directly to Gen-X, which is just one type of PFAS chemical.

“[The] EPA is proposing to designate two of the most widely used per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) as hazardous substances under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), also known as “Superfund.” This rulemaking would increase transparency around releases of these harmful chemicals and help to hold polluters accountable for cleaning up their contamination,” according to a press release from the EPA.

The news came Friday morning from the federal regulatory agency, and could have significant impacts on people living in Southeastern North Carolina --- and across the country by holding polluters responsible for the impacts these chemicals have had on humans.

There is still work to be done to increase the understanding of these chemicals, but one thing is clear, these chemicals are everywhere.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says these compounds the EPA is addressing have been found in North Carolina. While Gen-X is specific to the Cape Fear River Basin, it’s a step towards preventing the pollution of water supplies across the state and the country.

“Data on the PFOA and PFOS levels in North Carolina’s private drinking water wells and public water systems are limited. However, available sampling indicates the presence of one or both compounds in multiple public water systems across the state,” according to the DEQ.

It’s not just Southeast North Carolina that is impacted by these chemicals as adverse health effects have been linked to these substances nationwide.

“Many known and potential sources of PFAS contamination are near communities already overburdened with pollution. If finalized, the rulemaking would trigger reporting of PFOA and PFOS releases, providing the Agency with improved data and the option to require cleanups and recover cleanup costs to protect public health and encourage better waste management,” according to the EPA.

PFAS and human health

PFAS chemicals are not a new thing, and because of their previously unregulated status, it’s likely most people have been exposed to them.

“PFAS are synthetic chemicals that have been manufactured and used by a broad range of industries since the 1940s. PFAS are used in many applications because of their unique physical properties such as resistance to high and low temperatures, resistance to degradation, and nonstick characteristics,” according to the EPA.

While Gen-X has been found in the river that serves as a drinking-water source for thousands, it’s not just water that has been affected by PFAS --- and evidence suggests that these chemicals can cause health risks.

“PFAS have been detected worldwide in the air, soil, and water. Due to their widespread use and persistence in the environment, most people in the United States have been exposed to PFAS. There is evidence that exposure above specific levels to certain PFAS may cause adverse health effects,” according to the EPA.

For decades these compounds have been released by manufacturers --- and for decades --- polluters have not been held accountable.

“[The} EPA is focused on holding responsible those who have manufactured and released significant amounts of PFOA and PFOS into the environment. EPA will use enforcement discretion and other approaches to ensure fairness for minor parties who may have been inadvertently impacted by the contamination. EPA is also committed to doing further outreach and engagement to hear from impacted communities, wastewater utilities, businesses, farmers and other parties during the consideration of the proposed rule,” according to the EPA press release.

