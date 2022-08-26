Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Candlelight vigil to honor U.S. service members killed in Kabul

A memorial to several troops killed in Afghanistan outside of Camp Lejeune.
A memorial to several troops killed in Afghanistan outside of Camp Lejeune.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An non-profit in Jacksonville is hosting a candlelight vigil to honor the loss of 13 U.S. service members and others killed in the Kabul, Afghanistan airport attack one year ago.

The organization, Remember Everyone Deployed is hosting the event which starts at 6:00 p.m. Friday at the Onslow Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Congressman Greg Murphy, Senator Michael Lazzara, and friends of those killed in the airport bombing will speak.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State health inspectors found woman waited more than 5 hours to be seen in Emergency Room lobby...
Medicare regulators confirm woman coded in ER waiting room after waiting 5+ hours for care
Heavy Police Presence at Surf City
UPDATE: Surf City police identify suspect in homicide investigation
Candice Amber Diaz died on August 25, one day after she was declared missing by the Brunswick...
Woman found dead after going missing in Calabash
The latest estimates from Duke Energy place the number of people without power at around 17,000.
Power fully restored to customers in Wilmington
Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472...
New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina

Latest News

Helping Is Togetherness will be hosting a sports giveaway on Aug. 26 for local youth ages 10 to...
Helping Is Togetherness to host sports giveaway for local youth
There are currently four cases of monkeypox reported in Southeastern North Carolina.
“If you have skin--if you have lungs, you can get monkeypox”: Medical experts dispel myths, provide facts on the virus
The crew on scene said the Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shots fired call...
2 detained after shots fired at Cross Creek Mall, investigation ensues
There are currently four cases of monkeypox reported in Southeastern North Carolina.
“If you have skin--if you have lungs, you can get monkeypox”: Medical experts dispel myths, provide facts on the virus