Bladen County jailer accused of impersonating an officer says he was trying to stop a road rage incident

By Gilbert Baez
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FAYETTVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Bladen County Sheriff’s detention officer was arrested Tuesday and charged with impersonating an officer after being accused trying to pull over a woman even though he didn’t have the authority to do so, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Stephon Singleton, 51, from Fayetteville, said he was driving along Skibo Road at around 2 p.m. when he saw a woman driving recklessly and shouting. He claims he was trying to intervene.

“With me being an actual law enforcement officer with Bladen County, as a detention officer, I can’t let this go on,” he told WRAL News.

Initially, Singleton said he thought, “If I do anything, it’s going to cost me my job.”

But the road rage incident escalated, which made Singleton upset, he said.

Singleton said he flashed blue lights on the top of his silver Hyundai Sonata at the female driver.

