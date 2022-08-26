Senior Connect
2 detained after shots fired at Cross Creek Mall, investigation ensues

The crew on scene said the Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shots fired call and has not identified anyone injured at this time after responding to the call at approximately 7 p.m.
By Kayla Morton, Ray Duffy, Chloe Rafferty and Nick Sturdivant
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville is currently taped off along its food court, Belk store and parking lot outside after shell casings were found, a CBS 17 crew on scene confirmed.

The crew on scene said the Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shots fired call and has not identified anyone injured at this time after responding to the call at approximately 7 p.m.

However, multiple cruisers and an ambulance remain on scene as an investigation ensues.

Police have confirmed that the incident happened outside of the mall.

Officers said two people were detained, but have not released any names.

CBS 17 is working to confirm if a lockdown is in place.

