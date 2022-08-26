2 charged with attempted 1st degree murder in ‘targeted’ Cross Creek Mall shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - Multiple shots fired calls were received from Fayetteville’s Cross Creek Mall parking lot on Thursday night. The next morning, Fayetteville police announced two suspects had been arrested in the shooting which was determined to not be random.

When officers arrived on scene, witnesses said the suspects were trying to flee the scene in a silver Volkswagen, but were stopped by police and detained while still in the parking lot, a Friday morning release said.

Initial investigation revealed a 22-year-old man “was the intended target and the shooting incident was not a random act.”

As the victim exited the food court, police said a suspect was hiding behind a vehicle in the parking lot as another suspect approached the victim on foot. The victim made an attempt to evade the suspect on foot when both began shooting at the victim, the release said.

To protect the integrity of the investigation, police are not releasing the victim’s identity. No information on the victim’s condition of injuries was provided Friday morning.

Jahrehl Malloy, 21, and Nyghil Kirk, 24, have been arrested on the same charges of:

Attempted first-degree murder

Felony conspiracy

5 counts of property damage

Malloy and Kirk are being held under $1 million secured bonds at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene Thursday night saw the mall was taped off along the food court, Belk store and parking lot outside after shell casings were found.

