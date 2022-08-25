“Remember November”: Black Leadership Caucus to host March on Washington 59th anniversary rally

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This Sunday marks 59 years since more than a quarter million people gathered in the nation’s capital for one of the most monumental days in U.S. history. The March on Washington was organized to demand changes in social and economic injustices for black people along with voter suppression. It’s also when and where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech.

Sunday, Aug. 28, the New Hanover County Black Leadership Caucus, Women Organizing Wilmington, and Black Voters Matter will host a rally commemorating the 59th anniversary of the March on Washington. Organizers say some of the battles from nearly six decades ago are still ongoing.

“In 1963, the March on Washington -- the nation rose up against an unjust system. In 2022, 59 years later we are still fighting against an unfair/unjust system,” said Sonya AmenRa, President of the New Hanover County Black Leadership Caucus.

The commemoration will take place at 1018 N. 3rd St. from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The theme of the rally is Remember November.

“This is a time to stand in unity and protect our democracy at the polls in the upcoming election in November 2022. We stand on the shoulders of Dr. King and countless others that paved the way for us,” AmenRa said. “If we forget history it will repeat itself.”

