Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

“Remember November”: Black Leadership Caucus to host March on Washington 59th anniversary rally

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.(Source: Gray TV)
By Frances Weller
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This Sunday marks 59 years since more than a quarter million people gathered in the nation’s capital for one of the most monumental days in U.S. history. The March on Washington was organized to demand changes in social and economic injustices for black people along with voter suppression. It’s also when and where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech.

Sunday, Aug. 28, the New Hanover County Black Leadership Caucus, Women Organizing Wilmington, and Black Voters Matter will host a rally commemorating the 59th anniversary of the March on Washington. Organizers say some of the battles from nearly six decades ago are still ongoing.

“In 1963, the March on Washington -- the nation rose up against an unjust system. In 2022, 59 years later we are still fighting against an unfair/unjust system,” said Sonya AmenRa, President of the New Hanover County Black Leadership Caucus.

The commemoration will take place at 1018 N. 3rd St. from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The theme of the rally is Remember November.

“This is a time to stand in unity and protect our democracy at the polls in the upcoming election in November 2022. We stand on the shoulders of Dr. King and countless others that paved the way for us,” AmenRa said. “If we forget history it will repeat itself.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State health inspectors found woman waited more than 5 hours to be seen in Emergency Room lobby...
Medicare regulators confirm woman coded in ER waiting room after waiting 5+ hours for care
Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: WECT)
N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action
Green water in Wrightsville Beach has been blamed on a resident using some sort of dye to...
Neon green water in Wrightsville Beach leaves people with questions
Brett Alan Matthews
Driver in fatal bicycle crash pleads guilty to misdemeanor death by motor vehicle
An alligator recently stole a golfer's ball on the eighth hole at Cape Fear National Golf Course.
Gator steals ball at Brunswick Co. golf course

Latest News

Clear the Shelters: Meet Galaxy!
Clear the Shelters: Meet Galaxy!
The Wilmington African Caribbean Market will reopen on Saturday, Aug. 27.
African Caribbean food market to open this weekend
The City of Wilmington and United Way of the Cape Fear Area hosted the 4th Annual Port City...
Port City Jerry Day concert raises over $13,000 for United Way of the Cape Fear Area
The New Hanover Community Endowment announced that they will host a public information session...
New Hanover Community Endowment to hold information session for local nonprofits