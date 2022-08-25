Senior Connect
No bond for second brother charged with Wake Co. deputy’s murder

Alder Marin-Sotelo
Alder Marin-Sotelo(WRAL/NBC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The second murder suspect in the shooting death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd appeared in court Thursday.

Alder Marin-Sotelo, who was indicted Tuesday on first-degree murder charges along with his brother Arturo, will remain jailed without bond.

Arturo Marin-Sotelo’s next court date is set for Sept. 8.

If convicted, both men face life in prison or the death penalty.

Byrd was found dead around 1:00 a.m. Friday, August 12th in the southeastern part of Wake County. Officials believe the deputy had been shot several hours earlier.

A funeral was held for the 48-year-old deputy last Friday at Providence Baptist Church in Raleigh.

