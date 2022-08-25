New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Aug. 25 that a new area code will soon be implemented for the area currently served by the 910 area code. Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472 number if they request new service or an additional line.

The initial announcement occurred Feb. 9.

Per the commission, use of the new area code will commence once the 910 area code has been exhausted.

Currently, the 910 code serves the counties of New Hanover, Cumberland, Onslow and Robeson. Per the report, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator expects the remaining 910 numbers to be exhausted by early 2023.

According to the NCUC, no 472 numbers will be assigned until all available 910 numbers have been utilized. Once this occurs, all future phone number assignments may be made in the new 472 area code.

The commission stated that utilizing the new numbers will work the same as 910 numbers, with users being required to dial the area code for all local calls.

For more information about this change, please visit the North Carolina Utilities Commission website.

