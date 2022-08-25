Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina

Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472...
Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472 number if they request new service or an additional line.(WSFA 12 News)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Aug. 25 that a new area code will soon be implemented for the area currently served by the 910 area code. Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472 number if they request new service or an additional line.

The initial announcement occurred Feb. 9.

Per the commission, use of the new area code will commence once the 910 area code has been exhausted.

Currently, the 910 code serves the counties of New Hanover, Cumberland, Onslow and Robeson. Per the report, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator expects the remaining 910 numbers to be exhausted by early 2023.

According to the NCUC, no 472 numbers will be assigned until all available 910 numbers have been utilized. Once this occurs, all future phone number assignments may be made in the new 472 area code.

The commission stated that utilizing the new numbers will work the same as 910 numbers, with users being required to dial the area code for all local calls.

For more information about this change, please visit the North Carolina Utilities Commission website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State health inspectors found woman waited more than 5 hours to be seen in Emergency Room lobby...
Medicare regulators confirm woman coded in ER waiting room after waiting 5+ hours for care
Heavy Police Presence at Surf City
UPDATE: Police searching for armed and dangerous suspect in Surf City
The latest estimates from Duke Energy place the number of people without power at around 17,000.
Power fully restored to customers in Wilmington
Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: WECT)
N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action
Novant Health NHRMC
Report from feds details many problems at NHRMC Emergency Room that put patients in ‘Immediate Jeopardy’

Latest News

Adrianna C. Belin, Montinique Zeigler
2 women arrested for multiple bomb threats in Robeson County
According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Rolando Marin-Sotelo, 18, was detained Aug....
3rd brother of men accused of killing Wake Deputy Ned Byrd charged with ammo offense; 2nd brother appears in court
A third person has been charged in relation to the case of a fallen Wake County deputy.
Fallen Wake County deputy’s landlord charged with stealing guns, valuables
Heavy Police Presence at Surf City
UPDATE: Police searching for armed and dangerous suspect in Surf City