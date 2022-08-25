Sheriff’s office: More allegations against Leland man charged with sexual assault

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for sexual assault in November of last year, but since then they have discovered several other allegations against him. Now, they believe there may be other victims who haven’t come forward yet.

In a news release Thursday, the sheriff’s office writes that they arrested Garrett Christopher Rogers on Nov. 1, 2021 and charged him with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman at Fort Fisher. Between then and August 25, 2022, investigators found four other alleged victims, and Rogers is now charged with rape and/or sex offenses in connection to these incidents.

“The Sheriff’s Office has reason to believe that Rogers has potentially victimized others in the community. If you have any information that you think may be relevant to the investigations against Garret Rogers, please contact Det. Benton with the Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4307,” said the NHCSO in a release.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.