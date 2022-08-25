Senior Connect
Leaders at Novant New Hanover discuss efforts to improve patient care

(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Leader with Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center say they are working on a few different policies and procedures to make sure that they’re serving patients to the best of their ability.

“Two main things that encapsulate a lot of the corrective action plan for us in the emergency department. One is how long it takes to see a doctor. And another is managing that patient’s experience while they are waiting,” said Christy Spivey, Senior Director of Nursing for Novant Health Coastal region.

The biggest differences now, there’s a nurse dedicated to checking a patient’s vitals and re-assessing their situation about every 30 minutes.

“Another process that we’re monitoring, we’ve greatly reduced the amount of time that patients are waiting in the lobby. For those who are waiting in the lobby, who are stable and appropriate to wait, those patients are getting their their rechecks and their vital signs. So, we’ve seen an outstanding improvement in that regard and we hear that from our patients and our staff,” Spivey said.

Physicians are also heading into the waiting room to see patients before they can get back to an open room.

“We have some rooms outfitted for them to see patients in a private setting. They can go out, start the orders out there and our team is able to carry those orders out whether it’s labs, X rays, starting the care that they might need,” Spivey said. “But all in all, what it does is it decreases the amount of time that patients are waiting. And what we’ve seen because of those process improvements is that are left without being seen rate has been reduced significantly. Back in June, it was around 11%. But now month to date were 3%, which is really a national best practice to have rates that aren’t in the double digits. So that’s been that’s been a huge win.

While there were no specific number provided, officials said wait times in the emergency department have decreased overall, including those coming in by ambulance.

“Since we put some of these things in place, we’ve reduced our EMS turnaround time significantly. Back in June, we had times that were up to 80 minutes, but now our median time for getting EMS in and back out is 30 minutes or less, so, that’s improved significantly,” Spivey said.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

