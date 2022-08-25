Kipos hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new Wilmington location

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Kipos hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Wilmington location on Aug. 25. The restaurant celebrated its new location at 11 a.m., per the announcement from the Giorgios Hospitality Group.

Located in Lumina Station at 1900 Eastwood Road, the restaurant will serve Hellenic cuisine with a focus on the sea. The Wilmington location will serve as an “elevated counterpoint” to the Kipos Greek Tavern located in Chapel Hill, stated the release.

“We are really excited to bring our love for the coastal cooking of Greece to Wilmington,” said Giorgios Bakatsias, who designed the latest location.

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, Kipos will officially open for dinner at 5 p.m. on Aug. 27, per the announcement.

Kipos will be able to seat 140 guests, stated the release, and will be “helmed” by Chef George Delidimos.

““This is the food in my heart, much of which I learned from my grandmother,” said Delidimos. “It’s an honor to be able to share it with my new home, and to be making a home here in Wilmington.”

For more information, please visit Kipos’ website.

