Fallen Wake County deputy’s landlord charged with stealing guns, valuables

A third person has been charged in relation to the case of a fallen Wake County deputy.
A third person has been charged in relation to the case of a fallen Wake County deputy.
By Judith Retana
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A third person has been charged in relation to the case of a fallen Wake County deputy.

This time, court documents show Andrew Culbreth, 56, faces a half dozen charges for taking items belonging to Ned Byrd after the deputy was killed.

Real estate records show Culbreth owns the property where Byrd lived. Arrest records listed Culbreth’s residence as the same residence as Byrd on the 700 block of East Whitaker.

Culbreth faces five charges of larceny of a firearm, one count felony larceny, and one count breaking and entering for crimes on Aug. 13 — two days after Deputy Byrd was shot and killed.

Court records said on or about Aug. 13, Culbreth broke into Byrd’s home on the 700 block of East Whitaker Mill Road with the intent to commit a felony. Culbreth is accused of felony larceny for taking three mountain bikes, a bike helmet, a brown hat and dive ammo cases belonging to Byrd. The items were estimated to have a value of $10,000.

Culbreth is also accused of taking five guns from Byrd resulting in his larceny of a firearm charges. Court records say those items included a shotgun, pistol, tactical case, and ammunition.

Court documents show Culbreth was given a $75,000 secured bond.

Byrd, 48, died of multiple gunshot wounds along Auburn Knightdale and Battle Bridge roads, CBS 17 previously reported, after he exited his patrol vehicle. Byrd was in protective gear, but his K-9 officer remained in the car, signaling he wasn’t in any danger at the time of his murder.

Byrd was shot just after 11 p.m. and found approximately two hours later by another deputy. He spent 13 years serving Wake County – first as a detention officer before becoming a deputy.

There was no indication over the sheriff’s office radio communications that Byrd had been shot, Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said, but enough time elapsed “to check on his welfare” leading to the discovery of the shooting.

Two men have been indicted on murder charges in Byrd’s death. Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, 25, was indicted for first-degree murder this week. The first man, Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, was indicted Friday, the same day as Deputy Byrd’s funeral.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

