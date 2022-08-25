Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Columbus County identifies first case of Monkeypox

Monkeypox vaccine
Monkeypox vaccine(Gray)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County spokesperson has confirmed that a case of Monkeypox was found in the county on Monday, August 22.

“We know that Bladen county had 2 cases so we knew it wouldn’t be long before we would have cases down here,” said Columbus County Health Director Kim Smith.

The man tested positive on Monday and has since been isolating. The health department says they have been contacting anybody he was in close contact with and administering vaccinations. He was experiencing flu-like symptoms along with the common Monkeypox rash.

“As far as I know, the individual with monkey pix is doing fine. He has not had to go to the hospital or anything,” she continued.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State health inspectors found woman waited more than 5 hours to be seen in Emergency Room lobby...
Medicare regulators confirm woman coded in ER waiting room after waiting 5+ hours for care
Heavy Police Presence at Surf City
Surf City police: Suspect in custody after death investigation
The latest estimates from Duke Energy place the number of people without power at around 17,000.
Power fully restored to customers in Wilmington
Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: WECT)
N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action
Novant Health NHRMC
Report from feds details many problems at NHRMC Emergency Room that put patients in ‘Immediate Jeopardy’

Latest News

Novant Health NHRMC
Report from feds details many problems at NHRMC Emergency Room that put patients in ‘Immediate Jeopardy’
The nationwide study is in its third trial phase. Doctors all over the country are looking for...
Vaccines for your child: Which should they get?
State health inspectors found woman waited more than 5 hours to be seen in Emergency Room lobby...
Medicare regulators confirm woman coded in ER waiting room after waiting 5+ hours for care
Monkeypox continues to spread in the U.S.
WECT to host monkeypox forum on Facebook