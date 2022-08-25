Columbus County identifies first case of Monkeypox

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County spokesperson has confirmed that a case of Monkeypox was found in the county on Monday, August 22.

“We know that Bladen county had 2 cases so we knew it wouldn’t be long before we would have cases down here,” said Columbus County Health Director Kim Smith.

The man tested positive on Monday and has since been isolating. The health department says they have been contacting anybody he was in close contact with and administering vaccinations. He was experiencing flu-like symptoms along with the common Monkeypox rash.

“As far as I know, the individual with monkey pix is doing fine. He has not had to go to the hospital or anything,” she continued.

