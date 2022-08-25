Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Chick-fil-A grilled nuggets contain dairy allergen due to supplier error

FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A officials say their supplier accidentally added the ingredient to the ...
FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A officials say their supplier accidentally added the ingredient to the recipe.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People with dairy allergies should avoid certain Chick-fil-A products for the moment.

The fast-food giant says some of its grilled nuggets and grilled filets contain a dairy allergen.

Officials say their supplier accidentally added the ingredient to the Chick-fil-A recipe.

This mistake is affecting locations nationwide.

The dairy item may not matter to most customers, but it poses a threat to people with related allergies.

Chick-fil-A says it is taking actions toward preventing a mistake like this from happening again.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State health inspectors found woman waited more than 5 hours to be seen in Emergency Room lobby...
Medicare regulators confirm woman coded in ER waiting room after waiting 5+ hours for care
Heavy Police Presence at Surf City
Surf City police identify victim in homicide investigation
The latest estimates from Duke Energy place the number of people without power at around 17,000.
Power fully restored to customers in Wilmington
Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: WECT)
N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action
Novant Health NHRMC
Report from feds details many problems at NHRMC Emergency Room that put patients in ‘Immediate Jeopardy’

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis....
Justice Dept. provides judge with redacted Trump affidavit
FILE - President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley Biden, in Rehoboth Beach,...
2 plead guilty in scheme to sell Biden’s daughter’s diary
People are seen near the scene of a shooting where a 16-year-old was killed on Thursday in...
High school student killed at school bus stop in Indiana
President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden kicks off midterm rally as Democrats see opening
A new proposal in L.A. could force hotels to offer vacant rooms to people experiencing...
Voters in Los Angeles will decide if the homeless can be housed in vacant hotel rooms