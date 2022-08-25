African Caribbean food market to open this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Have you ever tried egusi soup? It’s a Nigerian dish that usually contains meat, seafood, mushrooms and greens. What about Jollof? That’s a rice dish from West Africa, typically made with long-grain rice, tomatoes, onions, spices, vegetables and meat. You can sample it all this weekend at the grand re-opening of the African Caribbean Market.

“It’s the first Wilmington African Caribbean market -- a place for all your authentic food ingredients, meat, fish and spices,” said Felix Emeka, the owner.

Emeka and his wife, Tammi, opened the store in 2020 but had to shutdown due to the pandemic. Saturday, Aug. 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Emekas will host a grand re-opening offering samples of several African dishes.

The event is open to the public. Music will be provided by DJ Brandon “Bigg B” Brandon and DJ Carolina Slim.

