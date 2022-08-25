Senior Connect
2nd annual Brunswick Heritage Riverside Ride announced

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization has announced that the 2nd annual Brunswick Heritage Riverside Ride will occur on Sept. 24.

Per the announcement, the 16-mile bicycle ride will travel along Brunswick County’s Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor. Participants will bike from Phoenix Park in Navassa to Belville Riverwalk Park in Belville and back.

The event is open for all age groups and experience levels, stated the WMPO. However, those wishing to join the ride are expected to be able to ride 16 miles at a casual pace.

Per the release, helmets will be required for the event. WMPO further encourages riders to thoroughly inspect their bicycles before participating.

On Sept. 24, check-in will occur from 6:45-7:15 a.m. at Phoenix Park. Following this, participants will depart at 7:30 a.m. Per the WMPO, a 15 to 20-minute break will occur at Belville River Park before the return to Navassa.

The event will be free for everyone, per the announcement. Pre-registration, however, is required for anyone wishing to participate. WMPO has stated that no day-of registration will be offered.

The event will be capped at 200 participants. For more information and to register, please visit the event’s webpage.

