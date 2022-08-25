2 women arrested for multiple bomb threats in Robeson County

MAXTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Two suspects are in custody for allegedly making multiple bomb threats in Robeson County.

An investigation into multiple bomb threats at the Campbell Soup Company Plant in Maxton led to the arrest of two Fayetteville women.

Adrianna C. Belin, 23, and Montinique Zeigler, 20, were taken into custody early Wednesdayday morning.

Belin and Zeigler are charged with felony conspiracy and making a false report concerning a destructive device.

They are in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center, both held on $200,000.00 secured bonds.

”This was a long-term extensive investigation by Sheriff’s Office detectives and federal agents that has now led to the arrest of these suspects,” says Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “In disrupting the operations of this particular company with false bomb scares, this had an effect on employees and international commerce. I appreciate the hard work of the men and women that brought this to a successful conclusion.”

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely, Wilkins said.

The case was investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Divisions. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Fayetteville Police Department assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.”

