Woman missing, last seen in Calabash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office declared Candice Amber Diaz missing on Wednesday, August 24.

Diaz is 5 feet 4 inches tall with hazel eyes and brown or blonde hair. She was last seen on Friday, August 19 at approximately 7:30 p.m. near Ash Place in Calabash.

If you have information, the BCSO asks you to call Detective Hill at 910-713-6071 or 911.

