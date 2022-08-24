Senior Connect
Woman missing, last seen in Calabash


Candice Amber Diaz was declared missing by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office on August 24(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office declared Candice Amber Diaz missing on Wednesday, August 24.

Diaz is 5 feet 4 inches tall with hazel eyes and brown or blonde hair. She was last seen on Friday, August 19 at approximately 7:30 p.m. near Ash Place in Calabash.

If you have information, the BCSO asks you to call Detective Hill at 910-713-6071 or 911.

