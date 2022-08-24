Senior Connect
USDA to invest $19 million to combat climate change across rural North Carolina

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Aug. 24 that $19 million will be invested in...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Aug. 24 that $19 million will be invested in critical infrastructure across the state to combat climate change.(WVIR)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Aug. 24 that $19 million will be invested in critical infrastructure across the state to combat climate change.

“Rural America is on the front lines of climate change, and our communities deserve investments that will strengthen all of our resilience,” said Dr. Jewel Bronaugh, Deputy Secretary of the USDA. “The investments we’re announcing today and those that will be made possible by historic funding from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act will strengthen our energy security, create good-paying jobs and save Americans money on their energy costs.”

Across the state, the investment will fund the construction, renovation, and/or purchase and installment of equipment for essential community facilities for public use in rural areas. Per the release, in addition, the fund will help agricultural producers and small businesses purchase and install renewable energy systems as well as make energy efficient improvements.

According to the announcement, in southeastern North Carolina, Columbus County will receive $12 million for:

  • Arthur 2 Solar LLC to purchase and install a 6.50 megawatt solar system. The system is estimated to produce 12 million kilowatt hours in its first year.
  • Beckwith Solar LLC to purchase and install a 6.56 megawatt solar system, which is estimated to produce approximately 12.1 million kilowatt hours in its first year.

Per the USDA, each project will receive $6 million. The combined power generated from the two projects is expected to be able to power 2,217 homes.

For more information, please visit the USDA website.

