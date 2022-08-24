Power outage affecting more than 6,000 customers in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 6,000 customers in the downtown Wilmington area are without power Wednesday, according to the Duke Energy outage map.

According to the map, many of the outages are along Market Street from S. 3rd Street to Princess Place Drive and along Oleander Drive from Dawson Street to Independence Blvd.

According to a tweet from the Wilmington Fire Department, multiple stoplights are affected by the outage.

A Duke Energy spokesperson says that crews were still trying to determine the cause of the outage as of 2 p.m.

Reports of some power outages in the downtown area, this is including some stoplights. Remember when stoplights are out they should be treated as a four way stop 🛑 — WilmingtonFD is HIRING 🔥 (@WilmingtonFD) August 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.