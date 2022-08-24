Senior Connect
Power outage affecting more than 6,000 customers in Wilmington

More than 6,000 customers are without power Wednesday in Wilmington.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 6,000 customers in the downtown Wilmington area are without power Wednesday, according to the Duke Energy outage map.

According to the map, many of the outages are along Market Street from S. 3rd Street to Princess Place Drive and along Oleander Drive from Dawson Street to Independence Blvd.

According to a tweet from the Wilmington Fire Department, multiple stoplights are affected by the outage.

A Duke Energy spokesperson says that crews were still trying to determine the cause of the outage as of 2 p.m.

