Port City Jerry Day concert raises over $13,000 for United Way of the Cape Fear Area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington and United Way of the Cape Fear Area hosted the 4th Annual Port City Jerry Day concert on Aug. 20. According to UWCFA’s release, over 1,350 attended the concert that raised over $13,000.

The Greenfield Lake Amphitheater concert featured The Garcia Project, a Grateful Dead tribute band from Saratoga, New York, and The Possums, a local tribute band favorite, per the announcement.

“This is one of my favorite events and it’s events like this that make Wilmington a uniquely amazing place to live and grow,” said Mayor Bill Safo. “I appreciate all that UWCFA means for our community and the opportunity for us to support this essential non-profit.”

Per the report, Wilmington annually sponsors the concert to benefit UWCFA, as the two work closely to support the surrounding communities.

“We are grateful for the support and love that our community showed us,” said Tommy Taylor, CEO of UWCFA. “They can be proud of the money raised to ensure all of our friends and neighbors have a path to stability.”

After expenses were deducted, over $13,000 was raised for UWCFA’s community impact fund. Per the release, this fund is distributed to various programs to support education, health and income in Brunswick, Columbus, Pender and New Hanover Counties.

