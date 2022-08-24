Senior Connect
New Hanover Community Endowment to hold information session for local nonprofits

The New Hanover Community Endowment announced that they will host a public information session on Aug. 24.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Community Endowment announced that they will host a public information session on Aug. 24. Per the announcement, the event will take place from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Harrelson Center Plaza at 410 Princess St.

Per the release, the session will provide an opportunity for local nonprofits to learn more about the Endowment’s 2022 Cape Fear Opportunities and Needs Grants.

For those unable to attend, the event will also be broadcasted live on NHCTV, per the announcement.

For more information, please visit the New Hanover Community Endowment website.

