N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission seeking help in reporting sick deer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced Aug. 24 that reports of deer suffering from hemorrhagic disease have arisen in many parts of the state.

“Hemorrhagic disease is a common disease in southeastern deer populations that causes sporadic outbreaks every few years, typically resulting in dead deer found near water in late summer,” said Moriah Boggess, deer biologist for the Wildlife Commission. “The term hemorrhagic disease is collectively used for both Bluetongue and Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease viruses, both of which cause similar symptoms in deer.”

Authorities are asking citizens to report dead or obviously sick deer to their local district wildlife biologist. Information on who to contact can be found here.

As of this time, sick deer suspect of having hemorrhagic disease have been reported in 39 counties across the state. Per the Wildlife Commission’s report, it is still too early to determine whether there will be any significant impacts to deer populations.

In their report, the Wildlife Commission did not express any long-term concern for populations across the state.

“Once a hemorrhagic disease outbreak begins, it usually continues until weather conditions are not conducive for the biting midges that spread the disease, which is typically the first frost of fall,” said the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. “Some deer that are harvested this fall may have rings in their hooves or scars in the dental palate; both are signs that a deer was infected with hemorrhagic disease and recovered.”

Concerning consumers, the Wildlife Commission stated that hemorrhagic disease is not transmissible to people through the consumption of venison or through the biting midge. These bites are the primary way the disease is spread throughout deer populations.

For more information, please visit the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s website.

