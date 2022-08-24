Senior Connect
Myrtle Beach City Council approves motions targeting road safety, updates planned for city’s busiest roadways

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Some of the most traveled roads in Myrtle Beach will be upgraded to help keep drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists safe.

This comes after the Myrtle Beach City Council meeting Tuesday, where four motions regarding a Municipal State Highway Project agreement between the city council and SCDOT were approved.

Roads that will receive the upgrades include:

  • Mr. Joe White Avenue - from U.S. 17 to U.S. 17 Business,
  • 21st Avenue North - from U.S. 17 to North Ocean Boulevard,
  • U.S. 501 - specifically the Cannon Road and Third Avenue South intersections
  • The intersection of U.S. 17 and 67th Avenue North.

The project would improve traffic signals, medians, bike and pedestrian traffic and prioritize safety while reducing conflicts.

It would also add medians to restrict crossing left turning movements and reduce driveway entrances along the roadway. Third Avenue South would also be realigned.

Deceleration and acceleration lanes would also be added.

Councilman John Krajc said that this project has been in the works for nearly years and will greatly benefit the city and the community.

“Joe White has many local residents in those neighborhoods that adjoin Mr. Joe White Avenue,” said Krajc. “They use those on a regular basis for pedestrians, be it walking or biking, every single day.”

Krajc said it’s no secret that these targeted roads are a nightmare to travel through.

He said these improvements will not only benefit residents but also visitors coming to the area.

“501 is the gateway to our city. The Third Avenue South and Canon Road intersections have been a nightmare for years and the rework there is going to help industrial traffic which is a huge part of economic diversification in the city,” Krajc said. “It’s also going to help people that are coming through that have a hard time at the intersection as it is.”

The council said the main reason behind these improvements is to prioritize safety for all Myrtle Beach residents and visitors and to also avoid crashes.

