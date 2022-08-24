Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Mom, 72, dies after son sets her on fire, police say

James Parker faces a murder charge after police say he poured gasoline on his 72-year-mother...
James Parker faces a murder charge after police say he poured gasoline on his 72-year-mother then lit her on fire.(Source: WXII via CNN)
By WXII Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WXII) - The son of a 72-year-old North Carolina woman is accused of setting her on fire, resulting in her death.

The Winston-Salem Police Department received a report early Monday morning of a woman on fire outside of a home.

Police say the 72-year-old woman’s son, James Parker, had become upset and poured gasoline on his mother while she was on the porch. He then lit her on fire, according to police.

Police say they were able to extinguish the flames. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Parker was taken into custody and is facing a murder charge.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State health inspectors found woman waited more than 5 hours to be seen in Emergency Room lobby...
Medicare regulators confirm woman coded in ER waiting room after waiting 5+ hours for care
Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: WECT)
N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action
Green water in Wrightsville Beach has been blamed on a resident using some sort of dye to...
Neon green water in Wrightsville Beach leaves people with questions
Brett Alan Matthews
Driver in fatal bicycle crash pleads guilty to misdemeanor death by motor vehicle
An alligator recently stole a golfer's ball on the eighth hole at Cape Fear National Golf Course.
Gator steals ball at Brunswick Co. golf course

Latest News

U.S. Rep Charlie Crist, D-Fla., waves to photographers after voting Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in...
Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida, setting him up...
Fla. gubernatorial candidate Crist calls DeSantis 'bully' in victory speech
Bryan Sutton, 62, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual abuse after police...
Man accused of sexually abusing boy in McDonald’s bathroom
Bladen County Detention jailor
Bladen County Detention Center jailor arrested for impersonating a police officer