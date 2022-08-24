Mississippi Masala to screen in Wilmington with new 4K restoration

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mira Nair’s Mississippi Masala will return to the big screen with a 4K restoration on September 10 at 6 p.m. at Jengo’s Playhouse in Wilmington.

The film depicts the romance between Demetrius (Denzel Washington) and Mina (Sarita Choudhury) despite the clashes of culture between Mina’s Indian family and Demetrius’ family in Mississippi.

“Tackling thorny issues of racism, colorism, culture clash, and displacement with bighearted humor and keen insight, Nair serves up a sweet, sexy, and deeply satisfying celebration of love’s power,” wrote Janus Films of the movie in a press release.

The screening is presented by the North Carolina Black Film Festival and Speller Street Films with a 4K restoration by the Criterion Collection.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite for about $12.50 including fees and at the door as long as seats are available. You can find the trailer on Vimeo.

