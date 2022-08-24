Leland PD receives new technology to streamline arrest process

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department announced Aug. 24 that new equipment had been installed at the station to simplify and streamline the arrest process.

Leland PD received:

A Video Magistrate System, which will allow officers to appear in front of a judicial official to obtain necessary processing paperwork. The system also allows officers to bring a suspect before the magistrate for the service of a process.

An Automated Fingerprint Identification System, which will allow officers to scan and submit fingerprints to the state digitally.

An intoximeter, where officers can process breath tests for DWI cases.

The new systems will enable officers to fully process someone who’s been arrested in-house, rather than making trips to and from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, per the release.

“This new technology keeps our officers inside Town limits when possible,” said Police Chief Jeremy Humphries. “which not only saves fuel but also allows them to return to patrol sooner and better serve their community.”

