Friday Night Football: Week 2

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a look at this week’s games for our area high school football teams:

Week 2, Aug. 26

Scotland at Hoggard, 7 p.m.

Northside-Jacksonville at New Hanover, 7 p.m.

West Brunswick at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.

South Brunswick at Midway, 7 p.m.

Swansboro at North Brunswick, 7 p.m.

Union at Pender, 7 p.m.

Trask at Hobbton, 7 p.m.

West Bladen at West Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

East Bladen at South Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Clinton at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.

