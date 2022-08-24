Friday Night Football: Week 2
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a look at this week’s games for our area high school football teams:
Week 2, Aug. 26
Scotland at Hoggard, 7 p.m.
Northside-Jacksonville at New Hanover, 7 p.m.
West Brunswick at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.
South Brunswick at Midway, 7 p.m.
Swansboro at North Brunswick, 7 p.m.
Union at Pender, 7 p.m.
Trask at Hobbton, 7 p.m.
West Bladen at West Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
East Bladen at South Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Clinton at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.
