First Alert Forecast: seasonably sticky at home, rumblings in the tropics

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for Wednesday offers temperatures swelling deep into the 80s under partly sunny skies and a modest 20 to 30% chance for a pop-up shower or storm. Winds ought to stay lazy across the Cape Fear Region or perhaps perk up from the east in the afternoon. In the 82-degree surf, waves near two feet will harbor a low to moderate risk of rip currents - so keep it safe!

The National Hurricane Center identifies two low-chance development zones in the Atlantic Basin this Wednesday: one emerging off the west coast of Africa and another entering the Caribbean Sea from the east. Your First Alert Weather Team will monitor these zones in case the disturbed weather begins to organize in the next few days. Otherwise: miraculously and thankfully, yet another August day will pass with no active Atlantic storms!

Thirty years ago... On August 24, 1992, Hurricane Andrew became one of just four Category 5 hurricanes to ever strike the continental United States when it ravaged South Florida. Until quite late in its evolution, Andrew had followed a path very similar to that of many devastating Carolina hurricanes. Look back on Andrew, and the weather pattern that saved the Carolinas from its wrath, on the latest episode of Shootin’ the Breeze at wect.com/stb.

Will 2022′s Atlantic Hurricane Season stay tame? Remember: wect.com/hurricane has you covered in any case.

See if temperatures or rain chances will spike in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days - September! - with your WECT Weather App.

