Community invited to Back to School Open House at Wilmington Fire Department

Wilmington Fire Department (Photo from Station 7, the event will be at Station 2)
Wilmington Fire Department (Photo from Station 7, the event will be at Station 2)(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is inviting the community to a Back to School Open House at Wilmington Fire Department Station 2 (3403 Park Avenue).

“There will be free hot dogs, firetruck tours, a firefighter obstacle course, health screenings, and more,” writes the city in an announcement. You can check out the event on Saturday August 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you have any questions you can reach out to the city at 910-343-4787.

