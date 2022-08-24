Community invited to Back to School Open House at Wilmington Fire Department

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is inviting the community to a Back to School Open House at Wilmington Fire Department Station 2 (3403 Park Avenue).

“There will be free hot dogs, firetruck tours, a firefighter obstacle course, health screenings, and more,” writes the city in an announcement. You can check out the event on Saturday August 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you have any questions you can reach out to the city at 910-343-4787.

