Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Boy, 5, dies after shooting self in eye with unsecured gun

Police say the boy’s uncle, who was supposed to be watching him, is not cooperating and is currently in police custody. (WXYZ via CNN)
By WXYZ Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police say a 5-year-old boy and his sibling were playing with an unsecured gun they found at a Detroit home when it went off, killing him.

According to police, a pair of siblings, ages 5 and 6, were left in the care of their uncle Monday. The uncle was reportedly downstairs in the basement playing video games when the children found a gun, it went off and the 5-year-old was shot in the eye.

“The 6-year-old told the uncle, ‘My brother is dying. We need help,’” said Deputy Chief Deshaune Sims with the Detroit Police Department.

A neighbor took the injured child to the hospital, where he died.

Police say the boy’s uncle is not cooperating and is currently in police custody.

“Right now, we’re trying to locate a weapon. We have not been able to recover a weapon at this time,” Sims said.

The 6-year-old sibling has reportedly been removed from the home. It’s not clear if they were removed by police or Child Protective Services.

Police are also pleading with gun owners to secure their weapons.

“Unfortunately, we’re here again. We have been at many of these scenes, and the message is if you have a weapon, put it up, lock it, keep it away from the children. Unfortunately, parents and caregivers are not taking heed to that message,” Sims said.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy is pushing for laws that will criminally charge parents for not properly storing weapons, but it’s still in the legislature.

Meanwhile, police say they will be handing out free gun locks in Detroit neighborhoods.

“Hopefully, one person will take heed and keep weapons out of areas where children can access them easily,” Sims said.

Last year, 67 children in the city were shot.

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State health inspectors found woman waited more than 5 hours to be seen in Emergency Room lobby...
Medicare regulators confirm woman coded in ER waiting room after waiting 5+ hours for care
Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: WECT)
N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action
Green water in Wrightsville Beach has been blamed on a resident using some sort of dye to...
Neon green water in Wrightsville Beach leaves people with questions
Brett Alan Matthews
Driver in fatal bicycle crash pleads guilty to misdemeanor death by motor vehicle
An alligator recently stole a golfer's ball on the eighth hole at Cape Fear National Golf Course.
Gator steals ball at Brunswick Co. golf course

Latest News

The City of Wilmington and United Way of the Cape Fear Area hosted the 4th Annual Port City...
Port City Jerry Day concert raises over $13,000 for United Way of the Cape Fear Area
The heist nabbed a haul that’s been described by some as worth less than $10 million and others...
Suit: Brink’s driver was asleep during pricey jewelry heist
President Joe Biden is prepared to deliver on his campaign promise to provide up to $10,000 in...
Student loan borrowers await Biden plan on debt forgiveness
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
US giving Ukraine $3 billion in military aid for years ahead
The New Hanover Community Endowment announced that they will host a public information session...
New Hanover Community Endowment to hold information session for local nonprofits