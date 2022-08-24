Bladen County Detention Center jailor arrested for impersonating a police officer

FAYETVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Stephon Singleton, 51, a Bladen County Detention Center jailor, has been arrested after he allegedly conducted a traffic stop as a law enforcement officer.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Singleton operated a vehicle that was equipped with law enforcement lights and sirens, an armor vest with “SHERIFF” emblazoned on it in the rear windshield, and a sheriff ballcap in the front windshield.

He then reportedly attempted to pull over a Toyota Scion at Skibo Road and Swain Street. When the driver of the Scion saw he was not wearing a law enforcement uniform, she drove off and called 911.

Officers found and arrested Singleton at Hay Street and Robeson Street, where he was then placed in Cumberland County Jail and given a secure bond. He is currently charged with Blue Lights Causing To Stop Or Yield and Impersonating An Officer.

The Fayetteville Police Department has asked that anyone who has been pulled over by the vehicle, or if they know of someone who has, to contact Crimestoppers at their website, submit an tip, or to call 910-483-8477.

