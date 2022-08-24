Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Bladen County Detention Center jailor arrested for impersonating a police officer

Bladen County Detention jailor
Bladen County Detention jailor(Fayetteville Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Stephon Singleton, 51, a Bladen County Detention Center jailor, has been arrested after he allegedly conducted a traffic stop as a law enforcement officer.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Singleton operated a vehicle that was equipped with law enforcement lights and sirens, an armor vest with “SHERIFF” emblazoned on it in the rear windshield, and a sheriff ballcap in the front windshield.

He then reportedly attempted to pull over a Toyota Scion at Skibo Road and Swain Street. When the driver of the Scion saw he was not wearing a law enforcement uniform, she drove off and called 911.

Officers found and arrested Singleton at Hay Street and Robeson Street, where he was then placed in Cumberland County Jail and given a secure bond. He is currently charged with Blue Lights Causing To Stop Or Yield and Impersonating An Officer.

The Fayetteville Police Department has asked that anyone who has been pulled over by the vehicle, or if they know of someone who has, to contact Crimestoppers at their website, submit an tip, or to call 910-483-8477.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: WECT)
N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action
State health inspectors found woman waited more than 5 hours to be seen in Emergency Room lobby...
Medicare regulators confirm woman coded in ER waiting room after waiting 5+ hours for care
monkeypox
New Hanover County announces first case of monkeypox
Green water in Wrightsville Beach has been blamed on a resident using some sort of dye to...
Neon green water in Wrightsville Beach leaves people with questions
39-year-old Nicholas Wayne Moore of Burgaw was arrested at his residence for several...
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in child pornography investigation

Latest News

Police negotiating with barricaded person after Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
Police: Suspect in custody after hours-long Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
As a Pender County man sits in jail charged with several counts of sexual exploitation of a...
Officials stress importance of internet safety after recent arrest
Cape Fear Collective is partnering with the Good Shepherd Center for case management and Norco...
Local groups partnering to provide permanent supportive housing at Driftwood
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: Facebook)
Court halts criminal proceeding against N.C. Attorney General