WECT to host monkeypox forum on Facebook

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A panel of experts will discuss monkeypox during a Facebook Live forum hosted by WECT on Thursday, Aug. 25.

On Monday, New Hanover County Public Health identified the first case of monkeypox in the county, and two cases of monkeypox were reported in Bladen County earlier this month.

As of Monday morning, there have been 250 total cases reported in the state.

The panel for Thursday’s event is scheduled to include:

Jon Campbell, New Hanover County Pandemic Operations Team Manager

Dr. Khadijia Tribie, MD Pediatrician with Med North

Dr. Jonathan Pan, MD Internal Medicine – Infectious Disease with Novant NHRMC

Ed Adams and Jeff Mills, LGBTQ Community Advocates

You can watch the forum live starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the WECT News Facebook page.

