Traffic lights around Eastwood Road and Market Street reported down

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Traffic lights near the intersection of Eastwood Road and Market St. are reportedly down as of this time.

Per the New Hanover County dispatcher, multiple intersections are being affected.

The issues are due to a fallen tree. Wilmington Fire Department and Duke Energy are currently working to repair the issue, per dispatch.

