Surf City Police Department to hold annual 9/11 walk

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City is hosting its third annual 9/11 bridge walk to honor those who lost their lives in the 9/11 plane attacks.

The walk starts at 8:46 a.m. but attendants are asked to arrive by 8:30 a.m.. Surf City Police Department will also be walking in the event.

The walk will consist of starting at the the bridge on the mainland side, across the bridge, around the roundabout, and then back over the bridge.

Participants are welcome to bring flags and other items to commemorate the memory of those who died in the 9/11 attacks.

