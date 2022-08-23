Senior Connect
Southport PD to host drug take back event

The Southport Police Department announced Aug. 23 that they will be hosting a drug take back...
The Southport Police Department announced Aug. 23 that they will be hosting a drug take back event on Oct. 6.(Hal Gatewood)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Police Department announced Aug. 23 that they will be hosting a drug take back event on Oct. 6. Titled “Operation Medicine Cabinet,” the event will occur from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Dosher Memorial Hospital at 924 N. Howe St.

Per the release, SPD and Dosher Hospital encourage local residents to drop off unwanted and expired prescription medications. Medication can be dropped off at the front entrance and residents can do so without having to leave their car.

Once collected, Southport PD will safely incinerate the unwanted prescription medications, per release.

According to the announcement, the last drug take back event produced 30,000 expired or unwanted narcotic pills and nearly 3,700 milliliters of narcotic liquids.

Those with questions are encouraged to contact the Dosher office of Marketing and Community Relations at (910) 457-3900.

