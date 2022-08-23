Riverwalk Visitor Center to be renovated

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington announced Aug. 22 that renovations had begun at the Riverwalk Visitor Center.

Per their announcement, the $278,000 project will include:

Replacement of deck boards

Removal of the roof and furnishings in the picnic area

New landscaping

New overhead string lights

New stools

New banner poles

Per the city, the project is expected to take four months to complete. During this time, the restrooms and CVB tourist booth will remain open during normal hours.

