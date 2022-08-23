Senior Connect
Riverwalk Visitor Center to be renovated

The City of Wilmington announced Aug. 22 that renovations had begun at the Riverwalk Visitor...
The City of Wilmington announced Aug. 22 that renovations had begun at the Riverwalk Visitor Center.(City of Wilmington)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington announced Aug. 22 that renovations had begun at the Riverwalk Visitor Center.

Per their announcement, the $278,000 project will include:

  • Replacement of deck boards
  • Removal of the roof and furnishings in the picnic area
  • New landscaping
  • New overhead string lights
  • New stools
  • New banner poles

Per the city, the project is expected to take four months to complete. During this time, the restrooms and CVB tourist booth will remain open during normal hours.

For more information, please visit the City of Wilmington’s Facebook page.

