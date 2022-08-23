Police negotiating with barricaded person after Ocean Blvd. hotel standoff

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Officers are working to talk a man out of a Myrtle Beach hotel Tuesday morning after a standoff.

An armed, heavy police presence is on the scene after a man barricaded himself in the Happy Holiday Hotel on N. Ocean Blvd., according to officials.

Suspect seen peeking out the window at Happy Holiday hotel (WMBF)

“We are negotiating with a barricaded person at the Happy Holiday,” Myrtle Beach Police spokesperson Master Cpl. tom Vest said. “The area is secure and officers will remain on scene while the incident is ongoing.”

Witnesses in the area said police have closed Ocean Blvd and Flagg St. between 6th Ave. N and 5th Ave. N.

The standoff began in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

