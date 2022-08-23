Senior Connect
Officials stress importance of internet safety after recent arrest

By Zach Solon
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - As a Pender County man sits in jail charged with several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, law-enforcement officials have a renewed focus on keeping your kids safe online.

Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in child pornography investigation

District Attorney Ben David suggests if kids are going to have access to phones, the internet, and social media, their parents need to talk to them about what is safe to share, and what is not.

“We know that a lot of young people are getting computers that they’re walking around with. It’s called cell phones, and that’s a very adult thing to possess and adult conversations need to happen,” said David.

The District Attorney’s Office has an internet safety contract available for you to discuss and sign with your child.

The contract includes children acknowledging they will not talk to strangers online, will not share any personal information, and will let an adult know if they are solicited by someone on the internet.

David says kids speaking up can lead to bringing potential predators to justice.

“The terrible things that happen online are highly preventable, and they’re highly predictable, and when we can predict something we can prevent it,” David said.

Some of the steps you can take to protect your children are to know where they are spending the night, and make sure you know who will be supervising them at any sleepovers. Also, make sure your children know not to share any personal information online.

“To have that privacy even in a very public space, like the internet, where children know that there’s some details that they don’t make public including where they live, what their patterns are, like, you know, when their soccer schedule is, things like that,” said David.

Detectives say they expect more charges to be filed against Nicholas Moore and ask anyone to speak up if they have any information.

