Local groups partnering to provide permanent supportive housing at Driftwood

Driftwood apartments in 2021
Driftwood apartments in 2021
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Collective is partnering with local groups to renovate and reopen Driftwood to provide permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness. The Good Shepherd Center will help with case management, and Norco Management will assist with property management.

Per the CFC, they bought the property for $1.2 million last year. Now, they’re partnering with the Good Shepherd Center to refer people to the 15-unit apartment complex. The housing referrals will use the Tri-HIC Continuum of Care Coordinated Entry process, though former Driftwood residents will be prioritized.

“Providing a rental opportunity costing just 30 percent of one’s income, combined with on-site services and supports, is an effective homelessness intervention that has proven successful in helping chronically homeless persons with disabilities achieve and maintain housing stability—nationally and in our own community.” said Katrina Knight, executive director of Good Shepherd.

To manage the property, CFC is partnering with Nocro Management, who brings their experience managing USDA-Rural Development and Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Properties.

“We look for opportunities to collaborate with allies, who have the same vision and goals. Working with CFC and Good Shepherd is a natural fit. We are proud to assist CFC with improving and preserving affordable housing in our community,” said Norco Management Secretary/Treasurer Stephanie Norris.

The current plan is for renovations to begin in the fall for an opening in early 2023.

