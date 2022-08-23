Local groups to hold community events for Overdose Awareness DAy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Groups in New Hanover and Brunswick Counties are holding events to remember those lost to overdoses on August 31, International Overdose Awareness Day.

Coastal Horizons’ Quick Response Team will hold a free event with food, live music and stories to remember those lost and give solace to those left behind. It will be held at the MLK Athletic Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“It is a time to remember people lost and an opportunity to take action to end overdose. Come together at this FREE event, as our community heals. Enjoy complimentary pizza, live music, and stories of hope,” wrote Coastal Horizons in the announcement.

Organizers in Brunswick County will hold a free “Lights of Hope” candlelight vigil at Mulberry Park in Shallotte from 7 to 9 p.m. Beach-house recovery may be providing music, and the speakers will include Larry Shreve. They will also have NC Drug Epidemic Awareness Walk Across America banners.

“Come join us as we gather around the Hope tree for a candlelight vigil in remembrance and awareness of those lost and struggling with substance abuse,” said the organizers on the event page. “Feel free to bring a picture of your loved one to show [a]nd share.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.