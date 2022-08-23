Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: tropics tranquil as Andrew anniversary nears

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Aug. 22, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 30 years ago Tuesday, the first and one of the only Atlantic hurricanes of 1992 made its final, fateful turn toward South Florida. On August 24, 1992, infamous Hurricane Andrew became one of just four Category 5 hurricanes to ever strike the continental United States. Until quite late in its evolution, Andrew had followed a path very similar to that of many devastating Carolina hurricanes. For a look back on Andrew, and the weather pattern that ultimately saved the Carolinas from its wrath, check out the latest episode of Shootin’ the Breeze at wect.com/stb.

Your First Alert Forecast for Tuesday features no definable tropical storm threats as a central Atlantic disturbance struggles to consolidate amid stable air. Locally to the Cape Fear Region: expect a fairly standard late summer day of variably to mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers, and isolated stronger storms. Localized and transient lowland flooding may occur, especially considering recent rains. Any steamy sun intervals will work to swell temperatures from the 70s to the 80s but probably not the 90s. Surf ought to remain in the lower 80s and breakers near two feet will harbor a moderate rip current risk.

Cruise to August’s final weekend with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, peek all the way to September with a ten-day forecast. You can always get one on your WECT Weather App!

Will 2022′s Atlantic Hurricane Season stay tame? Remember: wect.com/hurricane has you covered in any case.

