First Alert Forecast: tropics tranquil as Andrew anniversary nears

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 30 years ago Tuesday, the first and one of the only Atlantic hurricanes of 1992 made its final, fateful turn toward South Florida. On August 24, 1992, infamous Hurricane Andrew became one of just four Category 5 hurricanes to ever strike the continental United States. Until quite late in its evolution, Andrew had followed a path very similar to that of many devastating Carolina hurricanes. For a look back on Andrew, and the weather pattern that ultimately saved the Carolinas from its wrath, check out the latest episode of Shootin’ the Breeze at wect.com/stb.

Your First Alert Forecast for Tuesday features no definable tropical storm threats as a central Atlantic disturbance struggles to consolidate amid stable air. Locally to the Cape Fear Region: expect a fairly standard late summer day of variably to mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers, and isolated stronger storms. Localized and transient lowland flooding may occur, especially considering recent rains. Any steamy sun intervals will work to swell temperatures from the 70s to the 80s but probably not the 90s. Surf ought to remain in the lower 80s and breakers near two feet will harbor a moderate rip current risk.

