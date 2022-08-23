Senior Connect
Fading Ink - The extended interviews

Fading Ink's co-directors Tylen Berenyi and Calvin Watts and production coordinator Abby Walkur
Fading Ink's co-directors Tylen Berenyi and Calvin Watts and production coordinator Abby Walkur
By Jamie Boulet
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - I spoke with several people behind the scenes of Fading Ink, but much of it couldn’t fit in the final broadcast story. Here’s the interviews that couldn’t quite fit in that three minute time slot.

The first video is with co-directors Tylen Watts and Calvin Berenyi and production coordinator Abby Walkur. Though, these titles don’t quite encapsulate how all three of them have to be more than just a single role.

The second is with producer Robert ‘Bobby’ Flood, co-owner of Creators Print House: the shop that inspired the film.

The third interview is with the the lead actor Yah Battle, who is also co-owner of Creators Print House.

Abby Walkur, Tylen Watts and Calvin Berenyi explain some of their inspirations and challenges during the production of Fading Ink.
Bobby Flood is a producer for Fading Ink and the co-owner of Creators Print House: a local shop making custom t-shirts and clothing.
Yah Battle is the lead actor of Fading Ink and the co-owner of Creators Print House

